Graft, malversation charges vs Typoco dismissed

MANILA—The Second Division of the Sandiganbayan has found former Camarines Norte Gov. Jesus O. Typoco, Jr., along with former Provincial Treasurer Lorna A. Coreses and Schools District Superintendent Ariston M. Villareal not guilty of graft and malversation through falsification of public documents.This, the anti-graft court said, was due to insufficiency of the prosecution’s evidence.The Sandiganbayan narrated that on September 22, 2005, the three of them reportedly caused undue injury to the provincial government of Camarines Norte when they released P300,000 from the Special Education Fund allegedly for financial assistance intended for the repair and maintenance of two-unit computer room of Daet Elementary School, represented by Rona Obusan.They made this release, however, despite knowing that there was no financial assistance extended to Daet Elementary School. At the same time, Obusan was not authorized to receive the financial assistance since she is not connected with the school.According to the decision, the anti-graft court said that the prosecution failed to sufficiently prove all of the elements of the crimes charged.Consequently, the court added, the Hold Departure Order against the three is lifted.Further, the cash bond of the three accused of P130,000 each has been ordered released by the anti-graft court.They initially had to pay P30,000 for graft and P100,000 for malversation thru falsification as bail bond for their provisional liberty.The 49-page decision, promulgated on September 20, 2019, was penned by Associate Justice Lorifel Pahimna with the concurrence of Chairperson Oscar Herrera Jr. and Associate Justice Michael Frederick Musngi.