Daet PNP warns against counterfeit money

Contributed photo





DAET, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard)—No less than ten people reported having gotten hold of counterfeit money circulating at the public market here yesterday.



In an interview with the Bicol Standard, one of those who spotted at least two of the counterfeit P1,000 bills said she became suspicious when she noticed that they had the same serial number.



Meantime, the Daet Municipal Police Station, through Police Lieutenant Colonel Dyan Agustin, reminded the public to be vigilant and always check the money they receive.



He added that the CCTVs installed in said area may help in identifying the persons responsible for circulating the counterfeit cash.



It will be recalled that in previous years, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas issued advisories around the holidays to check their money for the identifiable security features.



These include the embossed prints, security paper, asymmetric serial number, watermark, security fibers, and optically variable ink in the P1000 bill.



The BSP encourages the public to report any information on currency counterfeiting to the nearest police station or law enforcement agency, for appropriate action, or contact the Currency Management Sector for assistance.