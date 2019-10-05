Cong. Fortuno fights for teachers' benefits





IRIGA CITY— Camarines Sur 5th District Rep. Jo Fortuno is rallying her fellow legislators to consider giving added benefits for teachers.In her privilege speech last September 30, the former multi-awarded teacher urged Congress to “craft a bill which will give the teachers a topnotch salary, a pay which is liberating, a wage which will free their minds from worrying about how they could make both ends meet.”“Raising the teachers capability to live a fairly comfortable life, will be beneficial to society in the long run. The field of Education will be competitive in attracting the right and the best people to do the job. Then, we can rest easy, our beloved children, whom we rightly love above everything and anyone else—will indeed be in good hands,” she explained.Her speech was in time for the National Teachers’ Month and World Teachers’ Day, two events to honor the men and women who dedicate their lives to take care of the education of the youth.She further appealed: “ Teachers are the backbone of any educational system. They influence our children’s lives and though it takes times for us to see the fruits of their hard work, our nation’s future is upon their hands.”“We have a responsibility to nurture them as much as they nurture our future’s future,” she added.In a related development, DepEd Regional Director Gilbert Sadsad announced this week that DepEd teachers will receive a World Teachers’ Day Incentive Benefit amounting to P1,000.Said incentive will be received by the teachers through their ATM account starting Monday, October 7, 2019.Pursuant to Deped Order No. 26, qualified public school teachers in the entire region will receive P1,000 teacher's day incentive from the department as a form of reward and recognition for their hard work and commitment to teaching profession.