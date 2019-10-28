Bicolano hunk is Misters of the World PH

MASBATE CITY (Bicol Standard)--A Bicolano from Placer, Masbate has been chosen as the new Misters of World Philippines at Makati City over the weekend.Lorenzo Isip, who was previously selected as Ginoong Masbate, will fly to India to represent the Philippines in an international competition.On his Facebook account, he said: "Looking back, I was just an ordinary probinsyano studying in the city to fulfill my mother's dream to finish my studies. Being a product of a broken family, I have to man up and support my own education. My single mother and siblings have been my inspiration throughout my journey.Being here in the national stage, competing in no less than the Ginoong Pilipinas used to be a far-fetched dream, but now I'm relishing every bit of it. Never did I expect that joining modeling and pageantry just so I can earn extra for my studies would lead me to this.I couldn't ask for anything more than being able to represent my hometown Masbate. I am born and raised in Placer, Masbate, and one of my main goals in joining this pageant is to showcase our beloved Rodeo Capital of Southeast Asia."