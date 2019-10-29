Bicol crime rate plunges 14%





LEGAZPI CITY—The crime rate in the Bicol region has fallen from 16,730 from 19,453 between January to September, as compared to the same period last year, Police Regional Office Bicol Information Officer Major Malu Calubaquib told the media.

She attributed the decrease to the help of various government agencies, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the members of the local communities.The downtrend, she noted, was seen in the eight focus crimes: theft (from 1,501 to 1,122); physical injury (from 944 to 602); robbery (from 517 to 385); murder (from 303 to 236); homicide (from 65 to 53); and motorcycle theft (from 173 to 95).On the other hand, rape and car theft cases increased, from 301 to 422, and from two to eight, respectively.She added that Camarines Sur had the highest number of crime cases with 5,888, followed by Albay (3,934); Naga City (2,816); Camarines Norte (1,255); Masbate (1,158); Sorsogon (936); and Catanduanes (743).