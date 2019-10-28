Albay's Hamster Wheel in the Sky to open soon

Photo by Connie Casil









LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard)--A new amazing innovation near Cagsawa Ruins in Daraga, Albay has captivated the excitement of both Bicolanos and international tourists.





Dubbed as the Hamster Wheel in the Sky, the tourist attraction is said to be the first to be offered in Luzon and features the majestic Mayon Volcano as the backdrop.





Insiders say it will be open not later than the end of the year.





Said ride is an additional exhilarating experience to the growing list of activities in the province of Albay by Mayon SkyDrive ATV Adventure.





Mayon SkyDrive ATV Adventure. is one of the Department of Tourism Accredited Tourism Establishments in the region.