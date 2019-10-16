Albay opens drug rehab, treatment facility

LIGAO CITY -- The Albay Provincial Drug Rehabilitation and Treatment Center, which is the first rehabilitation center with complete facilities in the province, was inaugurated yesterday by Gov. Al Francis Bichara.Said project, which had its groundbreaking last February 18, is set to be one of the structural developments and community-based projects of Bichara.The new facility is designed to accommodate 80 patients, equal to 50 boys and 30 girls, at any time.Present during the inauguration were Asec. Walter P. Besas of the Dangerous Drug Board (DDB) and Director General Aaron Aquino of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region V.In an interview, Aquino said he is thankful to the Provincial Government of Albay for having its first rehab center, which will provide great help to reform and help the community.Different local chiefs from all over the Albay province, along with other invited guests, also joined the ceremony.