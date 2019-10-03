3 shot dead over land dispute in Naga City

Bicol Standard photo by Oscar Esmenda



NAGA CITY--A land dispute triggered the shooting incident that took the life of three persons, including the gunman, at Barangay Balatas here at around 9 p.m. Tuesday, investigators said.



Suspect Leo Jeremias y Viñas, a member of the 9th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army, fired at a group of eight construction workers and security guards while they were fencing off an area near Sto. Niño Memorial Park and Eternal Gardens.



Dead on the spot were Ronald Ocares y Madrid and Moises Onoya.



Meantime, suspect Jeremias also shot himself to death.



The investigation revealed that Jeremias believed his family was affected by the fencing off of the property, which was likely why he opened fire on the construction workers and guards.



The other persons who were fired upon were Richard Directo y Lontok; Joseph Rey Pasil; Eric Delos Santos y Delos Reyes; Silvestre Periña y Villareal; Francisco Baysa y

Moronia; and Norman Calomos y Villones.



A follow-up investigation is still ongoing as of this writing.