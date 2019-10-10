10 Bicol LGUs fail to comply with road-clearing memo

MANILA—Ten local government units from Region V were non-compliant with the Department of Interior and Local Government's memorandum on road-clearing.The list of said LGUs, which has not yet been officially released, garnered a failed rating in the validation conducted by the Department.The DILG said these LGUs, which are among the 97 across the nation, will be issued Show Cause orders.“As clearly stated by the President in his SONA, sa kabila ng ating tagumpay, mahalaga din na makita ng ating mga kababayan na dapat may managot sa hindi pagtupad sa kautusan ng Pangulo,” DILG Secretary Eduardo M. Año said.The DILG Secretary said the non-compliant LGUs are given five (5) days from receipt of the Show Cause Orders for them to explain their non-compliance, otherwise the DILG will have no recourse but to submit their names to the President and file the necessary complaints with the Office of the Ombudsman.“We hope that their reasons are acceptable so that we do not need to file cases against them,” he said.He further explained that the non-compliance or underperformance of the 97 LGUs must not outweigh the outstanding performance of most LGUs spearheaded by the cities of Metro Manila.Bicol is not among the regions which are highly-compliant with said memorandum.“We urge the public to continue reporting and be vigilant and cooperate to ensure the long-term success of the program,” Año said.