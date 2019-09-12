Suspect in Php3.4-M bonus heist arrested

TINAMBAC MAYOR TO RELEASE REWARDNAGA CITY — The principal suspect in the qualified theft of P3.4-million from LGU Tinambac in 2017 Melchor C. Abrazado, is also believed to be the leader of a criminal syndicate called Marawi Group Boys which is linked to carnapping activities in Ilocos Region, National Capital Region, and Bicol.This is according to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group who arrested Abrazado last September 9 in Barangay Victory, Bolinao, Pangasinan.Abrazado, who is now under the custody of the CIDG, will be turned over to Regional Trial Court Branch 22 in Naga City, where he will face the criminal charge for Qualified Theft.It will be recalled that Abrazado, who worked as Administrative Aide III under the Office the Mayor, carted away cash amounting to Php3,426,340.55 in November 2017.Said money was withdrawn to be distributed as the Christmas bonus of the LGU employees.Mayor Ruel Tuy of Tinambac expressed his gratitude to the authorities over the arrest of Abrazado.Tuy added that as promised, the LGU will release the reward money of P200,000 to those responsible for the arrest.In a related development, OIC Municipal Treasurer Ma. Teresa Hermogenio-Betito also said that Abrazado’s arrest would finally clear her name, as she had nothing to do with the missing money.