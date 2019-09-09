Sorsogon teacher killed in road accident

SORSOGON CITY (Bicol Standard)--A 50-year-old public elementary school teacher was killed in an accident at Sitio Baribag, Brgy. Bibincahan here Sunday night.The Sorsogon police said Noel Rodulfo Dolotallas, a resident of Brgy. San Roque, Bacon District, was on his way home when he lost control of the motorcycle he was driving at around 8:30 p.m.His vehicle encroached on the opposite lane, slid on the road, and crashed into the concrete gutter, the police said.He was brought to Sorsogon Provincial Hospital, Sorsogon City for medical treatment for treatment, but was declared dead on arrival.