Public school teachers to receive World Teachers’ Day Incentive Benefit

PASIG CITY—As a show of gratitude for the hard work and commitment to develop and nurture the country’s future leaders and nation builders, the Department of Education (DepEd) shall grant the World Teachers’ Day Incentive Benefit (WTDIB) to all public school teachers who are in service at the Department as of September 30, 2019.The WTDIB, in the amount of P1,000, shall be given to each entitled public school teacher not earlier than October 5 of this year. The incentive was made possible through DepEd Special Provision No. 12 under Republic Act No. 11260 (General Appropriations Act of Fiscal Year 2019, or “An Act Appropriating Funds for the Operation of the Government of the Republic of the Philippines from January One to December Thirty-One, Two Thousand Nineteen and for Other Purposes).Not eligible for the WTDIB are public school teachers who fall under any of the following circumstances: a. Those who are on absence without leaver (AWOL) as of September 30, 2019; b. Those who are no longer in service as of September 30, 2019; c. Those who are found guilty of any offense in connection with their work from September 30, 2018 to September 30, 2019; and d. Those who will be hired after September 30, 2019.The grant of WTDIB is part DepEd’s commitment to continuously seek, develop, and implement ways to improve the welfare of its personnel, especially teachers for their invaluable work and dedication to the profession.