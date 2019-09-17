Public school teacher nabbed for selling P67-K shabu in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY --- Anti-narcotics operatives collared on Sunday afternoon a public school teacher who was caught selling PHP67,000 worth of suspected shabu in an anti-drug operation in Malinao, Albay.Christian Frivaldo, director of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Bicol, said Ramon Cuya, 38, of Tiwi, Albay, an elementary public school teacher, was arrested while transacting with an undercover agent around 3 p.m. along the Maharlika Highway in Barangay Balza of said town.The drug buy-bust operation yielded two heat-sealed plastic sachets containing 10 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of PHP67,000. PDEA also impounded a motorcycle used by the suspect.Frivaldo said the suspect, who is considered a high-value target by PDEA, is now detained at the Malinao police jail facing charges of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (PNA)