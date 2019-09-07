Pawikan release

Barryman's Coffee and Tea

Around 95 pawikan (Hawksbill turtles) were released by the DENR at Sitio Imacoto, Cagmanaba, Oas, Albay this week in their natural environment. The activity is part of the agency's environmental conservation efforts.
Philhealth

Ako Bicol

