Naga City's Paulina Labayo is Miss Bicolandia 2019

NAGA CITY -- Paulina Labayo of this city was crowned Miss Bicolandia 2019 at JMR Coliseum here earlier tonight.

The half-Filipina, half-Thai beauty also won the Best in Evening Gown award.

Labayo, a ballet teacher, is a graduate San Beda University with a degree in Bachelor of Science
Meantime, first runner-up is Rein Hillary Carrascal (Sorsogon); second runner-up: Rheema A Adakkoden (Camarines Sur) third-runner up: Vanessa Mae G. Buitre (Legazpi City) and fourth-runner up: Candidate #10, Danica Theresa Sheen P. Dilla (Iriga City).


