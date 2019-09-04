P4.3-M shabu seized near Naga City Civic Center in drug bust

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--Thirty-one sachets of a substance believed to be shabu with an estimated value of P4.3-million were confiscated in a buy-bust operation at J. Miranda St., beside Civic Center, Balatas, this city at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.Arrested were Yuner Inda y Tanbua, 39 years old, married and a resident of Diliman, Quezon City, and Jamaica Dela Cruz, 23 years old, single, and a resident of Zone 6, Magarao, Camarines Sur, the Naga City Police Office said.The police added that the shabu, which weighed some 700 grams and placed in sachets of different sizes, were in plain view.This after the poseur buyer was able to complete the purchase of one sachet of the illegal substance worth P50,000, using marked money.The suspects will be facing a complaint for violation of Republic Act 9265, the police added.