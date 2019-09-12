P3.4-M shabu seized at Isla Sison, Naga City
NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)— The supply of illegal drugs at Isla Sison, now called Sagrada Familia, appears to be unabated as P3.4-million worth of a substance believed to be shabu was seized in an operation by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) at about 9:10 p.m. here Sept. 11.
Agent Enrique Lucero, Provincial Officer of PDEA Camarines Sur said the operation led to the arrest of Matias Matute y Borromeo, a resident of Ragay, Camarines Sur.
The suspect was arrested at Zone 7, Barangay Peñafrancia, this city.
Confiscated from Matute were five heat-sealed sachets of shabu weighing some 500 grams, boodle money, and a cellphone.
The suspect is under the temporary custody of PDEA as of this writing.
Said operation was under the overall supervision of Dir II Christian O. Frivaldo, Regional Director of PDEA Bicol.