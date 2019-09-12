P3.4-M shabu seized at Isla Sison, Naga City

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)— The supply of illegal drugs at Isla Sison, now called Sagrada Familia, appears to be unabated as P3.4-million worth of a substance believed to be shabu was seized in an operation by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) at about 9:10 p.m. here Sept. 11.Agent Enrique Lucero, Provincial Officer of PDEA Camarines Sur said the operation led to the arrest of Matias Matute y Borromeo, a resident of Ragay, Camarines Sur.The suspect was arrested at Zone 7, Barangay Peñafrancia, this city.Confiscated from Matute were five heat-sealed sachets of shabu weighing some 500 grams, boodle money, and a cellphone.The suspect is under the temporary custody of PDEA as of this writing.Said operation was under the overall supervision of Dir II Christian O. Frivaldo, Regional Director of PDEA Bicol.