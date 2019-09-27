Naga still drug hub in Region 5—PDEA

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—“Naga City remains a distribution hub of illegal drugs in the region.”This was the statement of a representative of PDEA Camarines Sur after reporting that from January to September 2019, the agency was able to seize a total of P37,240,701.16 worth of illegal drugs in its operations in this city alone.This does not include the operations carried out by the PNP and other law enforcement agencies here, the agency clarified in a special interview by the Bicol Standard.The confiscated drugs resulted from 16 buy-bust and search warrant operations, with 33 persons arrested within said time frame.The latest of these resulted to the arrest of Jonas Batucan, a call center agent, in a sting operation at Spring Valley Resort, Barangay Del Rosario here yesterday.The PDEA seized from Batucan some 500 grams of shabu, worth around P3.4 million pesos.The agency noted that a majority of the arrested suspects are drug couriers, who source the contraband from Cavite and other parts of Metro Manila.Said suspects favor this city because it is a business center, with many terminals, the PDEA added.“We are intensifying our intelligence-gathering to net more suspects, as the supply still continues to pour into the province and the region,” the office added.PDEA appealed to the local officials, particularly the members of the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC), to do their mandate in the anti-illegal drug campaign.Meantime, they also urged private individuals to report to their office any knowledge or information about suspected drug personalities in their communities.“We cannot do this alone. While the principal government agency that handles drug cases is the PDEA, we all have a responsibility to ensure that our society is free of this menace,” the agency concluded.