Naga sidewalks to be cleared of vendors

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)— After a long debate, the Sangguniang Panlungsod of this city has resolved not to allow vendors to occupy sidewalks this fiesta.This is pursuant to the presidential directive to clear sidewalks of all forms of obstruction.Councilor Lito del Rosario told the Bicol Standard that this is despite the clamor of transient and sidewalk vendors to once again be allowed to do their business during the month-long Peñafrancia festivities.Del Rosario said that this is a huge challenge for the barangay officials and barangay tanods, since for many years the vendors have been allowed to use the city’s sidewalks in selling their wares.In a letter signed by Gil dela Torre, Secretary to the Sangguniang Panlungsod, fourteen barangay councils of Naga City were requested, through their Punong Barangays, not to issue permits for transient/sidewalk vendors for the period of this year’s Peñafrancia fiesta.These barangays include Tabuco, Dinaga, Igualdad, Sabang, Sta. Cruz, Abella, San Francisco, Peñafrancia, Bagumbayan Sur, Balatas, San Felipe, Triangulo, Lerma, Tinago, Dayangdang, and Liboton.Records obtained from the City Treasurer’s Office reveal that last year, the City Government was able to collect from Peñafrancia stalls the following amounts: P29,000 from Barangay Sta. Cruz,P5,000 from Barangay Triangulo; and P216,850.00 from Barangay Balatas.Other barangays have no recorded collection.