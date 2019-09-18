Naga City eyes world record for longest parade

NAGA CITY — City Councilor Lito del Rosario wants Naga City to be to known for having the world record for the longest parade.





In an interview with the Bicol Standard, del Rosario said that he has no knowledge that there is any place in the world that has a parade as long as the Peñafrancia Military Parade, in which some 11,000 students from 800 schools in the region regularly participate.





He is currently in consultation with other local leaders to share their insights on how to further improve this annual activity that brings color and unites Bicolanos every September.





He believes that once globally recognized for this parade, Naga City would attract more tourists and cultural enthusiasts.





“Definitely, this will enhance the economic activity in Naga City,” he stated.





He confirmed that in his initial talks with tourism officials, he is of the belief that Naga City has a strong chance of getting this recognition.