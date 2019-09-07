Hilom at SM City Naga





It is based on The Doctors to the Barrios (DTTB) Program of the DOH Human Resource for Health Deployment programs.

Over 700 people came to watch the special screening of Hilom, A Tribute to the Doctors to the Barrios on August 16 at the SM Cinema, SM City Naga.The participants include students from the Universidad de Sta. Isabel, University of Nueva Caceres, Aeronautical Academy of the Philippines, volunteer health workers from Naga City, Philippine Army and Dept. of Health.Hilom is a film by the internationally acclaimed Indie Film Director Brillante Mendoza, starring Julia Montes and Kean Cipiriano.The film is a project of the Department of Health through the Health Promotion and Communication Service and the Health Human Resources Development Bureau.