High school students in Cam Sur apprehended for marijuana

PILI, Camarines Sur (Bicol Standard)—Four high school students, all minors, were arrested after their teacher found them to be in possession of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.According to the teacher, the students were involved in the proliferation of marijuana inside the campus of a high school in this town.The police said the subject minors will be turned over to the Office of the Municipal Social and Welfare Office for possible intervention.Meantime, the recovered dried leaves will be brought to the Provincial Crime Laboratory for examination.The police added that they have launched a follow-up investigation for the possible identification of the supplier of marijuana in said school campus.