Gun ban in effect in Naga

NAGA CITY — The gun ban or suspension of the Permit to Carry Firearms Outside of Residence (PTCFOR) is in effect in Naga City for eleven days from September 12 to 22, 2019 in connection with the Peñafrancia fiesta.This is according to PCol Felix N. Servita, Jr., Naga City Police Office City Director in a letter to Renne Gumba, Manager of the Joint Operations Center.Servita said only member of the PNP, AFP, and other law enforcement agencies shall be allowed to carry firearms.This is part of the security operations to ensure that the celebration will be free from firearm-related incidents and to ensure the safety of the populace as well as of the local and foreign tourists.It will be recalled that in previous celebrations of the Peñafrancia festival, the gun ban was also put in effect here.