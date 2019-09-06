Barryman's Coffee and Tea

GANDANG LOLA

GANDANG LOLA. Pigkoronahan an mga pinakamamagagayon na lola kan Daraga, Albay sa sarong pageant na ginibo sa selebrasyon kan fiesta kan banwaan. (Kua ni Jed Armero)
Philhealth

Ako Bicol

