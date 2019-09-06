Former Bicol PNP chief Buenafe is BuCor OIC Director General

MANILA (Bicol Standard) -- Former Bicol PNP Regional Director Melvin Ramon "Omar" G. Buenafe has been designated as the Officer-in-Charge Director General of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) by Justice Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra.In Department Order No. 468, Buenafe, who previously served as BuCor Deputy Director General for Security and Operations, will replace sacked Director General Nicanor Faeldon.Buenafe is authorized, subject to applicable laws, rules, and regulations, to ensure permissible movements of BuCor personnel, to adopt strict measures to ensure the integrity and proper safekeeping of official records, particularly records of Good Conduct Time Allowances (GCTA) and other similar credits.Further, he is to take appropriate steps for the formal revocation of release orders improvidently issued for the re-commitment of Persons Deprived of Liverty erroneously released from prison by reason thereof.The DOJ order, which was issued today (September 6), takes effect immediately.