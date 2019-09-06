DPWH DE Gutierrez: Daet road-clearing to continue

DAET, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard)— “We will continue with the road clearing operations even after the sixty-day deadline for LGUs has lapsed.”This is the statement of District Engr. Ricardo Gutierrez of the Department of Public Works and Highways here.Gutierrez clarified that the sixty-day deadline only pertains to the order directed to local government units to clear roads of all forms of obstruction by President Rodrigo Duterte.At press time, the District Engineering Office together with a composite team has cleared almost 25 percent of illegal structures such as stalls of ambulant vendors, car wash services, vulcanizing shops, and other similar structures on sidewalks.Meantime, only around 2 percent of permanent structures such as houses and large establishments within the road right of way have been cleared, Gutierrez added.He further stressed that DPWH is only concerned with clearing obstructions along national roads and highways.Meanwhile, the Police Lieutenant Colonel Dyan Agustin of the Daet Municipal Police Station sought for the cooperation of the public with the PNP, LGU, DILG, and DPWH in said clearing.Residents have recognized that there has been substantial improvement in the traffic, especially within the town proper, which used to be highly-congested.