Daet SB objects to sand, gold mining exploration

Dalida





DAET, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard)— The Sangguniang Bayan of Daet poses a strong objection to the magnetite, sand, and gold exploration for which Ephesus Mineral Corporation is said to have applied.



This is according to Municipal Councilor Nestor Dalida, who chairs the Committee on Environment.

Dalida said the members of the Sangguniang Bayan have already met and thoroughly discussed this issue and are of the belief that it will be detrimental to the environment.



The Muncipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office of this town also warned against the ill effects of said mining activities if permitted.



Santiago Mella, MDRRM Officer, said the exploration activities will be particularly harmful to Barangay Bagasbas.



Said barangay has vulnerable coral reefs, and depends on fishing for their major source of livelihood, he added.



The same barangay is also noted as a top tourist destination in the province.



Mella thus appealed not only to the Daet LGU but also to the LGUs of other municipalities.



Apart from Daet, the mining company is also interested in exploring the towns of Vinzons, Paracale and Talisay. (With report from Mahatma Gan)