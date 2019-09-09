Alleged rebel from Albay arrested in Pasig

MANILA -- Authorities have arrested an alleged New People’s Army (NPA) member who has PHP100,000 bounty on his head, the Eastern Police District (EPD) reported on Sunday.Joselito Naag, 45, and resident of Daraga, Albay, was nabbed after long hours of surveillance along Christ the King St. in Barangay Santolan, Pasig on Saturday evening (Sept. 7).Naag was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest for cases of robbery, murder, and frustrated murder issued by the Regional Trial Court of Legaspi City, Albay.The EPD said Naag is listed as member of Kilusang Larangang Guerilla 78 in Albay and listed as No. 30 ‘most wanted person’ in the Bicol Region.He is now under the custody of District Intelligence Division of EPD for documentation prior to his return to Albay.The Department of the Interior and Local Government had earlier issued PHP100,000 bounty for Naag’s arrest.Brig. Gen. Johnson Almazan, head of the EPD, said the successful arrest of Naag was “in line with the intensified campaign against criminality and illegal drugs”.The NPA, armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines, is listed as terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines. (PNA)