Albay LGU intensifies traffic enforcement

LEGAZPI CITY— The provincial government of Albay has intensified its traffic enforcement program in response to President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive to clear all roads of illegal structures and obstructions.Albay Governor Al Francis Bichara led the recent launching of the Albay Traffic Command Management Program with Albay Provincial Police Office Chief PSSUPT Wilson Azueta, highlighted by the turn-over of newly purchased five motorcycles and three vehicles.Bichara said the newly acquired motorcycles and vehicles will also be utilized for intensified and effective implementation of the Provincial Traffic Safety Code to resolve traffic issues that threaten the safety and comfort of travellers.“This is a pro-active approach, let us not wait until the situation worsens,” Bichara said.Bichara cited the turn-over as the first among the series of equipment turn-overs for effective and efficient implementation of the traffic safety code under his leadership.The provincial traffic code includes towing and impounding of illegally parked vehicles along the national road which is included in the traffic enforcement to be implemented by duly deputized enforcers of the Philippine National Police..Tow vehicles and impounding area are also available to support enforcement requirements.Bichara further encouraged local chief executives in the province for immediate strategic implementation of the circular memorandum issued by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to ensure responsiveness to the presidential directive and consistency with related laws and policies.“We assure you that we will use it to implement the Albay Traffic Command Management Program and other highway-related crimes,” PSSUPT Azueta said. (SAA/PGA-PIA5/Albay)