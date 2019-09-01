Ako Bicol, Batocabe family slam court decision releasing Baldo on bail

LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard)--Ako Bicol Partylist and the Batocabe family condemned the court decision that allowed Carlwyn Baldo, the suspect in the murder of Cong. Rodel Batocabe and his security detail, to post bail.In a statement, Atty. Justin Batocabe, son of the late representative said: "Murder is a non-bailable crime yet with one stroke of a pen this judge revisits to the families of the victim the pain of losing their loved ones."This, "despite no less than all the accused-conspirators point to him as the mastermind of the killing," Batocabe said."We cannot fathom how the judge could have made such a ruling when evidence is overwhelming against Baldo. The witnesses have separately and spontaneously pointed out to him as the mastermind, the evidence gathered by the police point to him as the mastermind, and he has a clear motive to mastermind the commission of the crime. There is enough evidence to convict and definitely more than enough to deny bail," Batocabe continued.Meantime, Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Alfredo Garbin said: "The ruling is not only an injustice to the memory of Congressman Rodel but a chilling reminder that justice is difficult to obtain and that crime does pay.""We have put our faith in the system, but such an unjust ruling deserves to be called out. We strongly disagree with the grant of bail and hope that the judge will reconsiders her decision so that justice may ultimately prevail."Legazpi City RTC Branch 10 on August 30, 2019 ordered the release on bail of Baldo.The former Daraga mayor posted P3 million for each of the two murder charges.