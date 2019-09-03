3 Bicolanos named outstanding gov't workers

MANILA—Three government workers from the Bicol region were recognized by the Civil Service Commission with the Dangal ng Bayan award for their outstanding efforts.They are Dr. Robert John S. Aquino, Municipal Health Officer of Viga, Catanduanes; Dr. Cedric D. Daep, Provincial Disaster Management Officer, Provincial Government of Albay; and Michelle D. Rubio, Master Teacher II, Department of Education, Calao Elementary School, Prieto Diaz, Sorsogon.The Dangal ng Bayan (DnB) is conferred to an individual for performance of an extraordinary act or public service and consistent demonstration of exemplary ethical behavior on the basis of his/her observance of the eight norms of behavior provided under Republic Act No. 6713, otherwise known as the “Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees”, to wit: Commitment to Public Interest; Professionalism; Justness and Sincerity; Political Neutrality; Responsiveness to the Public; Nationalism and Patriotism; Commitment to Democracy; and Simple Living.Officials and employees in the individual and group/team category must meet the following qualifications: (1) Have rendered at least three (3) years of continuous government service as of deadline of nominations’ submission.Accomplishments for which the nominee is being recognized for should also be made within the last three (3) years immediately prior to the nomination, and have been consistently and continuously carried out by the nominee during said period; (2) Have a performance rating of at least Very Satisfactory or its equivalent for four (4) semestral or two (2) annual rating periods prior to the nomination; and (3) Have not been found guilty of any administrative or criminal offense involving moral turpitude at the time of nomination.