27 villages of Naga City hit by dengue--Dr. Borja

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) — City Health Officer Dr. Vito Borja confirmed that all barangays here have recorded cases of dengue.In an interview with the Bicol Standard, Borja said as of this week, there are 528 cases of dengue, distributed among the 27 barangays, and two confirmed mortalities.He enumerated the ten barangays with the most number of cases: Pacol -72; Concepcion Pequeña – 55; Cararayan – 47; San Felipe – 43; Mabolo – 24; Abella – 23; Carolina – 23; Del Rosario – 13; and Sta. Cruz – 18.“We are following the government’s recommended 4S Strategy,” he said.“We have received reports that mosquito repellants have been out of stock in some stores due to the high demand of customers, so we advise other tried-and-tested methods of avoiding dengue such as the age-old mosquito nets and ridding our homes of containers of stagnant water,” he narrated.“Further, in case a person has a lingering fever for two to three days, that person should visit the nearest health center or the City Health Office,” he added.Borja also assured the public that they have sufficient medicines and testing kits.“As of now, there is still no recommendation to declare a state of calamity due to the increase of incidence of dengue cases. However, we encourage added vigilance against dengue.”Meanwhile, in response to the travel advisory issued by the Regional Office of the Department of Tourism to avoid areas identified as dengue hotspots in Bicol, Borja said: “We cannot prevent people from coming to Naga for the fiesta. Naga City is a pilgrimage site, and people will come, with or without a dengue advisory.”The City Health Office, he said, is working closely with barangays, schools, and even churches, to lessen the number of dengue cases here.He also noted that while there is a substantial increase in the number of persons infected by dengue, previous records show that in 2012, the incidence was a lot higher.In said year, Naga City had some 1,050 dengue patients, he revealed.“There is indeed a risk here,” he admitted, “but we can try our very best to avoid being bitten by the dangerous Aedes aegypti.”“Rest assured that we are working hard regarding this urgent public health concern,” he concluded.