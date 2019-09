NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—A 20-year-old man, who is also the city's number 6 most wanted person, was arrested for Rape at around 8:25 p.m. September 5 at Zone 4, Barangay Balatas, this city.The Naga police said John Carlo De Leon y Romero, single and jobless, was nabbed by virtue of a Warrant of Arrest issued by Judge Irma Isidora Boncodin-Zamudio of the Regional Trial Court Branch 25.No bail was recommended for the suspect, the police said.