Camarines Norte State College is now University of Camarines Norte





MANILA (Bicol Standard) -- President Rodrigo Duterte has signed Republic Act No. 11399, converting the Camarines Norte State College to the University of Camarines Norte and appropriating funds therefor.





Requirements set by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) shall be complied with by the newly-created University of Camarines Norte, the same Act reads.





These include the faculty members having relevant degrees in their areas of specialization, a comprehensive range of degree programs, viable research programs, comprehensive learning resources, linkage and affiliation with other research institutions, and outreach activities.





The Act also provides that within 120 days after the approval, the University shall submit a five-year development plan, undergo a management audit, and set up the organizational, administrative, and academic structure.





The state university has six campuses, including the main campus in Daet, and regular campuses in Abaño, Labo, Jose Panganiban, Mercedes, and Etienza.







