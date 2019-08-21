Tinambac, Cam Sur barangay kagawad shot

NAGA CITY--A barangay kagawad was injured after he was shot at close range by the son of the punong barangay of San Vicente, Tinambac, Camarines Sur, at around 4 p.m. today.





The police said the suspect was identified as Adrin Tuy while the victim was Edgar Nepas.





Nepas was hit in the stomach and was brought to Bicol Medical Center here.





Meantime, the suspect, accompanied by his mother Gemma Tuy, surrendered to the police, following the shooting.





Investigation is still ongoing as to the motive, the police said.