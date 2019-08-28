College student from Tabaco killed out of jealousy?

Left: Suspect Carale

Right: Victim Cellona

Photos grabbed from Facebook accounts of Osang Borres/Andy Madregalejo





TABACO CITY (Bicol Standard)--Extreme jealousy could have triggered the killing of a college student of Casaul Lanting College here allegedly by her boyfriend, according to a police report.



The body of the victim, Jacqueline Cellona, was discovered at P1 San Antonio, this city, yesterday.



She was still in her school uniform when her cadaver was found with at least seven stab wounds.



The suspect Ryan Carale y Caturza, 23 years old, and a resident of Bacacay, Albay, surrendered to the authorities at 5:55 pm yesterday, the police added.



He was accompanied by his mother and a sibling.



According to the suspect's mother, he was suffering from depression and had been receiving medical treatment.



Media reports also added that Cellona was a Bachelor of Science in Buiness Administration student while Carale studied Criminology.