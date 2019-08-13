Suspects in businessman's murder, mutilation in Libmanan identified

NAGA CITY—The Libmanan police has filed a case for Murder against the suspects allegedly involved in the murder and mutilation of the body of Sosimo Arciaga, a businessman from Echague, Isabela.Arciaga’s body parts were found in a sack floating on the Bicol River, after he was allegedly killed by his sales agent at Itulan, Pasacao, Camarines Sur on July 2, 2019.The investigation said that the sales agent Crispin Bon y Calinog misappropriated the money entrusted to him by Arciaga, who intended it to be used for buying goats.The victim allegedly threatened to file criminal charges if the money is not returned immediately.The police said the victim’s severed body was placed into two sacks, transported using a motorcycle with a sidecar, and dumped under Bulaong Bridge, Puro Batia, Libmanan, Camarines Sur by the sales agent, with the help of laborers Bernardo Palino and Sandy Boy Gomez.All three suspects are still at large, the police said.The Murder case was docketed under NPS No.V-10-INV-19H-00757 at the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office, Libmanan, Camarines Sur.