Suspect in rape of 20-year-old girl in Naga City arrested





NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--The principal suspect in the rape with frustrated homicide of a cashier at Balatas, this city earlier today has been apprehended.The suspect was identified as Marvin Magdasoc y Previllon, 33 years old, a construction worker, and a residdent of Zone 1, Balatas, here.According to the police, the suspect entered the room she was boarding, raped her, and stabbed her on the different parts of her body.The victim, who is 20 years old, and also a resident of Balatas, was able to get hold of a pair of scissors which she used as a weapon against the rapist.Magdasoc was arrested earlier today by the Naga City police.He said he was drunk at the time, and had no intention of raping the woman.He also denied having taken drugs.Meantime, the victim is receiving medical treatment at Bicol Medical Center.