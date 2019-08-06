Sorsogon, Masbate launch drive to check dengue surge

LEGAZPI CITY – As dengue casualties rose by 130 percent in Bicol, two provinces mobilized the public to implement preventive and control measures against the mosquito-borne disease.The provincial government of Sorsogon, on July 29, 2019, successfully held an “Anti-Dengue Special Working Day” in the province by virtue of EO 29 of Governor Chiz Escudero.All stakeholders, including the local government units, were directed to join the simultaneous cleanup drive in their respective areas by searching and destroying all mosquito breeding sites.“Nais naming palaganapin ang awareness sa aming lalawigan kaugnay sa pangangailangan para matugunan ang problema sa dengue. Hindi ito kakayanin ng lalawigan lamang at ng mga opisyal. Kailangan naming ng tulong ng bawat Sorsoganon,”said Escudero.Dr. Renato Bolo Jr., acting Sorsogon provincial health officer, pointed out that there should be a synchronized and consistent practice of the 4S to eradicate the disease-carrying mosquitoes for good.4S stands for "Search and Destroy" mosquito breeding places, “Self-protection measures”, “Seek early consultation” for fever as early as one day, and “Say yes to fogging” during an impending outbreak.Meanwhile, Governor Antonio Kho recently declared August 5, 2019 as the Anti-Dengue Special Working Day in the province of Masbate. The Masbate Provincial Health Office and Department of Health’s provincial office have been actively monitoring dengue cases in the province as it already recorded two fatalities.The DOH in Legazpi City reported that the region has reached an alarming level of dengue incidence with a total of 3,631 cases and 37 deaths from January 1 to July 27 this year. It noted that children, ages 4 months to 10 years old, are the most affected.Camarines Sur had the highest number of cases with 1,433 followed by Albay – 679, Sorsogon , 653; Catanduanes, 485; Masbate, 242; and Camarines Norte, 135. Four other cases were recorded in unknown parts of Bicol. (PIA-5)