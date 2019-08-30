SORSOGON | 2 arrested for human trafficking; 5 minors rescued





They were identified as Jenine Juadines y Delos Reyes, 42 years old, married, owner of Monjen Videoke Bar, and Jane Delos Reyes y Hadap, 41 years old, single, videoke bar waitress.



The Casiguran police said the two were apprehended in an entrapment operation that also led to the rescue of five minors who were allegedly working in the bar.



The suspects are presently under the custody of the Casiguran Municipal Police Station.

