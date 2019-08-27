SM City Legazpi invites Bicolanos to Art for Everyone 2019





Hundreds of Bikolnon artists gather at SM City Legazpi for Art for Everyone 2019, which opened yesterday, August 26.Said event celebrates artist diversity – from budding artists, art enthusiasts, and hobbyists to renowned artists and art groups.Sharing a renewed vision to further promote the local art scene and to support the upcoming Filipino artists, the week-long art fair invites everyone to discover art and to also get in touch with their artistic side and creativity through different art pieces.Apart from SM City Legazpi, 22 other SM malls across the country are hosting the fun-filled exhibit.