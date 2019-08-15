San Isidro Landfill open to non-segregated waste?



Unfinished water treatment facility as of August 15, 2019

In a related development, barangay officials in the city have been announcing the start of the strict implementation of the No Segregation, No Collection policy, under Ordinance No. 2001.

The massive information drive emphasized that there will be imposition of penalties, which include fines and cancellation of license for commercial establishments or imprisonment, for those who do not adhere to the city ordinance.

Residents in the area, for their part, noted that trucks from an adjacent municipality have also been spotted dumping loads of unsegregated garbage in the new landfill.Meanwhile, the water treatment facility is still under construction, and may be finished sometime at the end of September if the weather permits, according to Engr. Epitaco Lago, Jr. site engineer and representative of BC Cuerpo Construction Corporation, which is in charge of the project.