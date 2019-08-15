San Isidro Landfill open to non-segregated waste?
|Status of new San Isidro landfill today, August 15, 2019
Photo by Oscar Esmenda
Engr. Joel Martin of the Solid Waste Management Office (SWMO) admitted that they have still allowed truckloads of non-segregated waste to be dumped in the new landfill today.
He further said that the city government is still in the process of constructing the Materials Recovery Facility beside the San Isidro Landfill.
Residents in the area, for their part, noted that trucks from an adjacent municipality have also been spotted dumping loads of unsegregated garbage in the new landfill.
Meanwhile, the water treatment facility is still under construction, and may be finished sometime at the end of September if the weather permits, according to Engr. Epitaco Lago, Jr. site engineer and representative of BC Cuerpo Construction Corporation, which is in charge of the project.
|Unfinished water treatment facility as of August 15, 2019
Photo by Oscar Esmenda
The massive information drive emphasized that there will be imposition of penalties, which include fines and cancellation of license for commercial establishments or imprisonment, for those who do not adhere to the city ordinance.