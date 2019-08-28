Over P1-M shabu recovered in Naga City buy-bust

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--Over 1 million pesos worth of suspected shabu was recovered during a buy-bust operation at 5 a.m. today at Salunguigui, Cararayan, this city.





The operation resulted in an armed confrontation which led to the death of suspect Marlon Gonzaga y Flor and the arrest of Cielo Villanueva y Bombita, the Naga City police said.





The shabu weighed more or less 150 grams, and will be sent to the crime laboratory for examination.





Villanueva will be charged with violation fo Republic Act 9165, the police added. (With report from Oscar Esmenda)