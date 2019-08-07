Ocampo police nab suspects for stealing NGCP power lines

OCAMPO, Camarines Sur (Bicol Standard)—A complaint for violation of Republic Act 7832 or the Anti Electricity and Electric Transmission Lines/Materials Pilferage Act of 1994 has been filed against two suspects who were apprehended here the other day.Nilda Somera, National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP)-Bicol communication and public affairs officer, told the Bicol Standard that she and the security officer of the NGCP district office personally went to the police station to follow up the status of the case.Somera said that this is the first time in a long while that they have been confronted with the stealing of power transmission lines.Police reports indicate that suspects were identified as Gregorio Esguerra y Punto,61 years old, and a resident of Brgy. Hibago, and Juanito Sabordo y Navales, 48 years old, of Brgy. Salvacion.The police said they received information from a concerned citizen that stolen power transmission wires were being stored and sold at Esguerra’s junk shop.Acting on the report, the police said they caught the two suspects hauling around 1000 kilograms of transmission lines onto a vehicle.RA 7832 prohibits the possession, control, or custody of electric power transmission line/material by any person not engaged in the transmission or distribution of electric power, or in the manufacture of such materials.