National Museum exhumes pawikan in Bula, Cam Sur





The National Museum exhumed the carcass of the leatherback sea turtle or pawikan which was found at Barangay Caorasan, Bula, Camarines Sur for scientific and exhibition purposes.The museum said taxidermy will be done on the pawikan’s body through mounting or stuffing.It will be added to the National Museum of Natural History’s Zoological Reference Collections for further research.“It is the thrust of both the DENR and the National Museum to be instrumental in bringing to the general public ecosystem significance and conservation,” the museum explained in a statement.The male pawikan, which measured 138 centimeters in length and weighed 200 kilograms was found by a fisherman dead with both fore flippers entangled by rope.Meantime, the DENR, which was contacted by the National Museum regarding the sea turtle, said it continuously calls on the public to report such incidents and turnover any wildlife to proper authorities for proper handling and release the same to their natural habitat.Unceasing information, education and communication (IEC) campaign is being undertaken by the DENR to increase the awareness of the general public on marine species conservation, especially those in the coastal communities, the agency noted.The DENR added that it is taking actions to strengthen the enforcement of Republic Act 9147 or the “Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act” in support of Secretary Roy Cimatu’s marching order to enforce biodiversity conservation.