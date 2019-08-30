MOU on PNR Manila-Bicol line inked

MANILA — The Manila-Bicol line of the Philippine National Railways may yet have a glimmer of hope in this administration.Said long-awaited project was signed by Filipino and Chinese officials during President Rodrigo Duterte’s official visit to China this week, according to media reports.The management consultancy for the P175.3-billion, 639-kilometer train line amounts to P14.39-billion, Finance Undersecretary Mark Dennis Y.C. Joven told the media.Earlier, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) announced that the contract for the PNR South Long-Haul project was awarded to the China Railway Group on November 5, 2018.There are two separate loan agreements concerning the South Long-Haul line: one for the project management consultancy, and another for the design-build contract.In a related development, the Investment Coordination Committee (ICC) announced earlier this week that the Manila-Bicol line is among the seven big-ticket projects that is due for its reevaluation and review for changes in scope and cost.The South Long-Haul Project is one of the biggest projects under the administration’s “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program.