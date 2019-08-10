Mayor Legacion announces closure of Balatas dumpsite





'Naga smells' no more? NAGA CITY—Mayor Nelson Legacion has assured Nagueños that the complaints stemming from the stench of the Balatas Dumpsite will soon be over.



This after the local chief executive bared that said dumpsite will be closed on August 14, and the new sanitary landfill at Barangay San Isidro will be opened, just before the Peñafrancia fiesta.



At present, 5,000 square meters of the new sanitary landfill may now be used for segregated biodegradable and residual waste, Legacion said.



He added that the city government will now strictly implement the ordinance on waste segregation.



It will be recalled that the Balatas dumpsite has been noted to be in a critical condition, and has long been the subject of complaints from residents of barangay Balatas and adjacent barangays.