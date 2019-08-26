Masbate village chief arrested for violation of firearms law





MANDAON, Masbate (Bicol Standard)--The punong barangay of Maolingon, Mandaon, Masbate was arrested by joint operatives for violation of the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition.The Masbate police said they had a search warrant issued by Judge Teofilio Tambago of Regional Trial Court Branch 46 of Masbate City for Joel Rojas y Relox.The following items were recovered from the village chief: one (1) caliber .45 sub-machine gun pistol without serial number, one (1) handcuff, one (1) navy blue jacket, one (1) inside holster, one (1) magazine and eight (8) pieces of live ammunitions for same caliber.