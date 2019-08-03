Home Church Magallanes Photos Sorsogon LOOK | Sorsogon Gov. Escudero visits site of first holy mass in Luzon

LOOK | Sorsogon Gov. Escudero visits site of first holy mass in Luzon

Gov. Chiz Escudero visits Sitio Gibalon in the town of Magallanes, Sorsogon, where the first holy mass in Luzon was celebrated 450 years ago. The governor said he is committed to make the area more presentable to visitors. (Photo: Sorsogon Provincial Tourism Office)
