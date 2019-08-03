LOOK | Sorsogon Gov. Escudero visits site of first holy mass in Luzon

Trending
NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) - Tagob nin pagbasol asin pagpakumbaba sa mga miembros kan saiyang familya si Andres Marcaida y Ananita, an susp...
MANILA—Camarines Sur 2nd District Cong. Luis Raymund “LRay” Villafuerte, Jr. has filed a resolution seeking the House of Representatives ...
Bicol Standard photo MANILA (Bicol Standard) -- "Kun mayo nin TRO na hale sa jusgado, dagos na an implementasyon kan pagpangalad na...
A leatherback turtle, locally known as pawikan, was found dead along the shores of Barangay Caraosan, Bula, Camarines Sur on July 28, 2019...
NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- Nagpahayag si P/Col Roderico Roy Jr., Provincial Director kan Camarines Sur na pig dirihiran niya an Chief of...