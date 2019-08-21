Home Bicol Camarines Sur Iriga Iriga City News Photos LOOK | Iriga City tricycle drivers, operators join anti-smoking campaign

The Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association of Iriga cooperates with the city's anti-smoking campaign by posting stickers on their vehicles reminding passengers of the Smoke-Free Ordinance (City Ordinance 2014-02). (via Iriga City Official)
